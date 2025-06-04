Worcester city councilor charged with assaulting police during ICE operation

A Worcester city councilor has been charged with assaulting and interfering with police officers during a chaotic ICE operation in the city last month.

District 5 Councilor Etel Haxhiaj can be seen in body camera video when crowds began swarming federal agents on Eureka Street on the morning of May 8. The crowd tried to stop ICE agents from taking a woman into custody.

Two other people were arrested during the incident.

According to the criminal complaint, Haxhiaj repeatedly identified herself as a Worcester city councilor and was observed "pulling the restraints of the arrested as they were being escorted to the transport vehicle."

Police said Haxhiaj ignored requests to move away from the vehicle and allegedly pushed an officer away by striking them in the chest. A few minutes later, while another person was being arrested, Haxhiaj allegedly pulled the officer's arm.

Haxhiaj has been charged with assault and battery on a police officer and interfering with a police officer.

The President of the Worcester Police Patrolmen's Union told WBZ Haxhiaj was "inciting the crowd" and video showed "officers acted totally appropriately in a very difficult, chaotic situation."

"Targeted and vilified"

Haxhiaj released a statement saying she looks forward to responding to the charges in court.

"Protecting the most vulnerable should not lead to being targeted and vilified," Haxhiaj said. "And working to improve policing in our city by calling for oversight and accountability should not provoke political grandstanding and attacks."

Haxhiaj's arraignment is scheduled for July 23.