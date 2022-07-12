Watch CBS News
Worcester man arrested in connection with March murder in Paxton woods

PAXTON -- A Worcester man has been arrested for murder in the death of a 29-year-old man in Paxton earlier this year. Christopher Fuller, 30, was arraigned on Tuesday, according to the Worcester District Attorney's office. 

Ernest Appiah, who was a Worcester resident, was found dead in the woods off Asnebumskit Road on March 5. He had been shot in the torso and left about 25 feet from the road. 

Ernest Appiah was found dead in Paxton CBS Boston

Fuller was held without bail and is due back in court on August 12. 

