Worcester Red Sox game "snowed out" at Polar Park for first time ever

WORCESTER -- Trying to play any sport in New England in April is always a tricky endeavor. You just can't trust New England weather to cooperate, whether it's a downpour, blustery winds, or in the case Thursday, a few inches of spring snow.

The latter caused the Worcester Red Sox to postpone Thursday's tilt against the Buffalo Bison at Polar Park, though you could have picked any reason to postpone on such a miserable April day in New England. With three inches of snow already on the field as of Thursday morning and more in the forecast, the WooSox made the call early to postpone their second straight game.

Worcester also had to postpone Wednesday's game because of the rainy conditions around Massachusetts. But with that rain turning to snow overnight, Thursday was the first official "snow-out" for Boston's Triple-A affiliate.

A snowy view of Polar Park in Worcester on Thursday, which caused the WooSox to postpone their game against the Buffalo Bison. Photo by Shaun Grady – Spectrum 1 News

Wednesday's postponed game is already slated to be made up as part of a doubleheader at Polar Park on Friday, starting at 3:35 p.m. To avoid back-to-back doubleheaders, Thursday's snow-out will be made up sometime in May or June.

But it will not be made up in Worcester. Instead, the makeup will take place in Buffalo when the WooSox visit the Bison (from May 7-12 or from June 11-16). Any fans that had tickets for Thursday's game will be able to trade those in for any remaining WooSox home game this season (based on availability, of course).

This marks the first time in Worcester Red Sox history (all three years and one game) that back-to-back home games have been postponed at Polar Park.