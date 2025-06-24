WooSox help Leominster Little League after fields were vandalized

Worcester Red Sox help Leominster Little League after fields damaged by vandals

The Worcester Red Sox stepped in to help a Leominster youth baseball league after vandals nearly sidelined their season.

On Tuesday evening, the WooSox presented a $2,500 check to the Leominster American Little League after their baseball fields were vandalized in May, making it possible for the kids to play ball again.

Vandals cut the 30-foot-long back stop and ripped out all the padding which is supposed to protect the kids. The team couldn't play on the fields without the safety protection.

Vandals destroyed the backstop at a Little League field in Leominster, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

"I knew the community would come through. I knew that we would get enough money and the fundraisers and stuff to fix it," said youth baseball player Rorke Lora.

The check showed the community that a setback can be a set up for an epic comeback.

"We want this field to be something that everyone in the community can still enjoy, we don't want one negative moment to take that joy away from all the players and all the community members here in Leominster," said George Lorin with the Worcester Red Sox.

Even though the vandals haven't been caught, Coach Rob Lora hopes there's a lesson here too for the culprits.

"Maybe learn a little lesson you probably shouldn't hurt people let alone kids' stuff because kids need somewhere to play," said Coach Rob Lora.

But luckily the donation from the WooSox is coming right in time for the kids to start district playoffs on July 7 on their own field.

"Feeling a lot better, feeling more confident that we're going to get it fixed before districts," said Rorke Lora.

Community effort

It wasn't just the WooSox who stepped up to help the little league, but so did business owners in the community, other youth sports and even rival little leagues chipped in too.

The Worcester Red Sox donated $2,500 to the Leominster American Little League after vandals destroyed a backstop. CBS Boston

"It just solidified the fact that we are a family, and it means so much to me," said Coach Rob Lora. "I've been doing this since 2009, and this is pretty much my second home."

The collective effort is now a reflection of the community's generosity.

"It's just embedded in us," said Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella. "Where if one person succeeds, we all succeed so to see something like this happen, it hits to the heart and especially the kids."

"You see the kids, look how excited they are they're playing with Smiley Ball the mascot right now and just to see those smiles just to know all the families that are going to be able to come and enjoy baseball together and make memories together," said Lorin.

