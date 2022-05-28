Watch CBS News
Local News

Women in Milford, Bellingham targeted by suspect tampering with their cars

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

MILFORD - Women in Milford and Bellingham are being warned of a man who, police say, is tampering with women's cars and then offering to drive them home.

Milford police, who describe the man as an Asian male in his late 30s driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with Massachusetts plates, said he has been targeting young women by flattening their tires and filling their tanks with water and then offering to drive them home.

Bellingham Police said they are investigating a similar incident at the Charles River Center.

Police have advised that if a car has a flat tire, you should not try to start it. Women are advised to park in well-lit areas, avoid walking to their vehicle alone and calling police if they notice suspicious activity. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on May 28, 2022 / 5:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.