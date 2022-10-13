Watch CBS News
Women are slightly better than men at finding and remembering words, study finds

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON – It's a widely held belief that women have better verbal abilities than men and a new study agrees - to an extent.

A large analysis conducted by researchers in Norway found that women are, indeed, better at finding and remembering words than men, although the difference is relatively small. 

That said, understanding that there is a fundamental difference could be important in certain situations. 

For example, could dementia be underdiagnosed in women due to their better-than-average performance on cognitive tests or over-diagnosed in men who may not perform as well at certain tasks?

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 5:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

