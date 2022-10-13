Women are slightly better than men at finding and remembering words, study finds

BOSTON – It's a widely held belief that women have better verbal abilities than men and a new study agrees - to an extent.

A large analysis conducted by researchers in Norway found that women are, indeed, better at finding and remembering words than men, although the difference is relatively small.

That said, understanding that there is a fundamental difference could be important in certain situations.

For example, could dementia be underdiagnosed in women due to their better-than-average performance on cognitive tests or over-diagnosed in men who may not perform as well at certain tasks?