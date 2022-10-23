Mother killed in early morning Mattapan shooting

BOSTON – A woman was killed early Sunday morning during a shooting in Mattapan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Fairlawn Ave.

Boston police officers found an adult woman who had been shot. Boston EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

She was identified as 33-year-old Jasmine Burrell.

Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition told WBZ-TV that Burrell was a mother and her 12-year-old son witnessed the shooting.

"The loss of a life to this type of violence and tragedy is heartwrenching. It's painful so we're saddened that we're experiencing just another instance of community trauma where a young life has been lost," said Peterson.

A vigil for the woman was held Sunday night. Dozens gathered despite the rain.

Peterson said he wants police to do more for the community and for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to have more urgency.

"All homicides are tragic and each is tragic in its own unique way. Investigators are hard at work gathering information on the murder of this young woman and we'll release more information when we can, but it's clear that this is a terribly sad situation," said a statement from Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Department.

No arrests have been made.