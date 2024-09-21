72-year-old woman in hospital after hit-and-run in Massachusetts crosswalk

Woman in hospital after being struck by car in Massachusetts crosswalk

WAYLAND - A 72-year-old woman is in the hospital after she was hit by a car while trying to cross the street in Wayland.

It happened on Route 30 and Old Tavern Road just before 7 p.m. Friday. Police say that the driver fled the scene after hitting her in the crosswalk.

"It is very sad you hit somebody you are responsible to call," neighbor Chris Kenney said.

The woman was taken to a Boston hospital in critical condition. There is no update on her condition.

"She's going to make it I believe," said David Levens, who walks the victim's dog.

Dangerous crosswalk

The intersection has a crosswalk sign and flashing lights, but neighbors believe that it is still too dangerous. They say that drivers do not pay attention to the lights or people trying to cross the road.

"This intersection is always really crazy, a lot of traffic, and people don't always stop even with the lights on," said Levens.

"Every time I cross I always have to always wave to the cars and most times they don't stop," Wayland resident Yao Ming Duan said.

"People just zip by you know. You have to, couple step out and let them observe," Wayland neighbor Kevin Chu said.

Investigators are asking people to be on the lookout for a dark sedan that may have been involved in the crash. The car may have damage to the front of the vehicle.

Wayland Police are asking that anyone who witnessed the crash or may have video of the incident at that intersection to call 508-358-4721.