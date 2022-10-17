Watch CBS News
Woman dead, two men wounded in Dorchester shooting

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- A woman is dead and two men were wounded in a shooting in Dorchester Sunday night. The woman has been identified as Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, 24, of Mattapan. 

Police responded to Bowdoin Street and Geneva Avenue around 8:50 p.m. 

The two men, who are in their mid-20s, were rushed to nearby hospitals. One is in stable condition and one is in critical condition, police said. 

"This is a devastating end to the weekend here. I'm really thankful that our first responders immediately were on scene and were able to rush two of the victims to area hospitals for care and for treatment. Our Boston Police are here day in and day out, 24 hours a day and this is a part of the city that has strong community organizations, strong partnerships so we ask for the public's help in reporting any information that might be available so that there can be swift accountability and justice in this case," said Mayor Michelle Wu, who came to the scene. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police. 

