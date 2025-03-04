Woman found dead in Avon home, suspect arrested

A suspect has been arrested after a woman was found dead inside an Avon home on Tuesday. The Norfolk County District Attorney said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Late Tuesday afternoon, police and firefighters responded to a 911 call at a home on Nichols Ave. A household member called about an unresponsive female in need of medical assistance.

Signs of a struggle

First responders found a 53-year-old woman on the floor of the home with visible injuries and there were signs of a struggle, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey. The woman was determined to be deceased.

"With information developed by the state police detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office and Avon police, a suspect was identified and apprehended with the help of Braintree police," Morrissey said.

Morrissey said police in other surrounding communities assisted in the search for the suspect.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested at about 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Investigators said there is no threat to the public.

"The incident is being treated as a homicide and remains under investigation by state police assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office and Avon police," the district attorney said.