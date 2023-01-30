Woburn schools closed as teachers go on strike

WOBURN - Schools were closed in Woburn Monday because the teachers are on strike.

They plan to hit the picket line at every school in the city as negotiations for a new contract resume at 9:30 a.m.

The union, the Woburn Teachers Association, is asking for higher pay with a focus on paraprofessional wages and smaller class sizes.

According to Mayor Scott Galvin, the average salary for a teacher in Woburn is $85,000 a year. He said the city is offering a raise of about 10-percent, but the union wants 14-percent.

"It's unfortunate that we have to do this. But you get to a point where you have been pushed too far. We have not been able to get a contract. We don't see the school committee or mayor as taking negotiations seriously," teacher Eric Scarborough told WBZ-TV.

"We have been clear with them - their illegal strike is not going to be used as a bargaining chip and they are not going to use it to hijack negotiations," Galvin said.

"We want to be in school. All of these people want to be in their classrooms, but the reason why we're not there today is because of Scott Galvin," union president Barbara Locke told reporters Monday. "The narrative is going to change now. The narrative is going to be that he can't use bullying and fear tactics to all of his unions."

The city plans to file an inunction in Superior Court Monday that could lead to teachers being fined if they don't get back to class.

Families that still need meals can pick them up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at each school Monday.