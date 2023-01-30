Woburn Public Schools closed Monday due to teacher strike

WOBURN -- Woburn Public Schools will be closed on Monday as teachers go on strike. Mayor Scott Galvin made the announcement outside City Hall on Sunday night as teachers protested.

Teachers have been without a contract for nearly a year.

"Today we negotiated for eight hours to try to come up with a deal again that works for the teachers, that's fair to the teachers, and it good for our children and the taxpayers," said Galvin. "Teachers who voted to take an illegal strike will impact our students' right to their again constitutional education."

"We have a deal -- an offer to the teachers for over 10% for three years, teachers countered with an offer of 14.57%, which is outrageous. We rejected it," Galvin explained.

He said the teachers' offer would create budget issues and funding problems.

"Unfortunately the school committee and the mayor weren't really prepared to talk about major issues like paraprofessional wages, which ultimately are at a poverty level," union secretary Eric Scarborough told WBZ-TV. "A few times they tried to walk out, thankfully we were able to keep them at the table sitting but come around 6:20 or so it ended."

Galvin said wanted to notify parents about school closures by 6 p.m. so they can make alternative plans.