WNDR Museum in Boston to close, 2 years after opening

The immersive WNDR Museum in Boston's Downtown Crossing is set to close down just two years after it opened.

The museum opened in Boston in 2024 with more than 20 interactive exhibits. Its last day will be Aug. 30. The other WNDR location in Chicago is also closing.

The company announced "the final chapter" on social media this week.

"After years of curiosity, creativity, connection, and countless unforgettable moments, WNDR Museum is preparing to close its doors," WNDR said in a statement. "To every guest who visited, every artist who shared their work, and every team member who helped make WNDR what it was — thank you. You made these spaces more than museums."

It's not clear why WNDR is closing both of its locations. The museum offers interactive exhibits that are meant to be felt and touched, as well as AI-generated art.

"The classic museum, you have paintings on the walls, installations on the walls," general manager Giancarlo Natale told WBZ-TV back in 2024. "This way, you can actually interact with and be a part of our art."

The museum had 4.6 stars out of five based on more than 5,000 Google reviews. One popular exhibit has visitors getting a picture taken of their eye, and seeing it up close on a big screen.

"Cutesy and silly. Fun little exhibit with a lot of digital effects," one review said.

"It was a little pricey, but the interactive exhibits were imaginative and impressive," another wrote.

Tickets for the museum start at $29.99 for adults and $26.99 for children 3 and older. Kids 2 and under are free.