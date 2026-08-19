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WNDR Museum closing after 8 years in Chicago

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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The WNDR Museum is closing after eight years in Chicago. 

Museum organizers announced that this is the "final chapter" for the interactive museum, which first opened in the city in 2018. 

"To every guest who visited, every artist who shared their work, and every team member who helped make WNDR what it was — thank you. You made these spaces more than museums. You made them places to play, wonder, connect, and create memories," WNDR organizers said. 

The WNDR Museum will officially close its doors on September 7. 

The museum was known for its unique interactive rooms and Instagrammable photo opportunities. The museum had a second location in Boston that plans to close at the end of the month. 

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