Boston museum provides immersive experience with interactive art exhibits

By Levan Reid

BOSTON - A museum in downtown Boston is taking interactive art to a whole new level with an immersive experience for visitors.

"Reignite that childlike wonder"

"We like to reignite that childlike wonder and that's a feeling when you're a child and the ice cream truck pulls up, you know that exciting feeling," said Giancarlo Natale, the general manager of WNDR Museum. "We reignite that as adults and also children throughout the museum here."

The WNDR Museum focuses on immersive art and on a walkthrough, the senses will come alive. Visitors' initial guide is the light-up floor.

"It's a wow factor, it's the first thing that everybody sees as you walk through our experience and it's interactive, fun, colorful and has plenty of mirrors," said Natale. "Everybody loves a great mirror."

The installations are interactive and are meant to be felt and touched.

"The classic museum, you have paintings on the walls, installations on the walls," said Natale. "This way, you can actually interact with and be a part of our art. So it's a really cool feature."

Interactive and AI art

There's even an exhibit where visitors find themselves in the middle of a weather predicament.

"Picture yourself in a garden shed with a crazy storm that happens and it's awesome that we can show our guests this feeling," said Natale. "This really is a mind-blowing installation because of the amazing feature that you can experience it, inside or outside."

The art museum also has one of a kind features like hosting yoga classes and Iris art, where the artists use your eye as the muse. There's even AI-generated art, where visitors type in their name and get a depiction of what the AI thinks they look like.

"It's amazing, there is nothing better than seeing people smile when you are working," said Natale. "I think it's a great feature."

