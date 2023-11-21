Watch CBS News
Got the winter blues? Here are simple steps to boost your mood

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Many of us get the "winter blues" when the clocks turn back and it's suddenly dark in the late afternoon. Less exposure to natural light disrupts our bodies' internal clocks and causes chemical changes in the brain which can affect mood and sleep.

In fact, according to an American Psychiatric Association poll, nearly 40% of adults say they experience a drop in mood come winter.

But five percent of U.S. adults suffer from something more serious, a form of depression called seasonal affective disorder or SAD where they feel sad or depressed most of the time, lose interest in activities that once brought them pleasure, experience fatigue, sleeping or eating too much or too little and may have thoughts of death. The condition can be treated with antidepressants, light therapy, and counseling.

But there are some things all of us can do to try to keep the winter blues at bay.

One of the most important is to get adequate sleep and maintain good sleep habits throughout the year, like waking up and going to bed at the same time every day, even on weekends. And shut down electronic devices well before you turn in.

Avoid alcohol which itself is a depressant.

Exercise regularly, aiming for at least 30 minutes most days of the week.

Get outdoors before the sun goes down, preferably in nature around trees or parks which will give you an emotional boost.

To give yourself more exposure to light, set a timer for a lamp to turn on in your bedroom even before the sun comes up.

And remember, spending time with friends and family not just during the holidays but into the New Year can go a long way to lifting your mood and bringing you joy.

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

