Wind, rain, isolated tornadoes all possible Saturday night

By Jacob Wycoff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - It's been a pretty unpleasant start to the weekend and to April. Showers have been around pretty much all day, dropping .25-.50" for most locations. 

There are some breaks in the clouds off to the west, so don't be surprised if most of southern New England breaks out in full-on sunshine in the coming hours. With the sun and a breezy southwest wind, some spots may spike to the mid-60s. 

That sunshine could be a bit of a catch-22. Sure, it's always nice to get some mild sunshine on Saturday, but it could also act to charge up the atmosphere for an incoming cold front. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has Central Massachusetts under a slight risk for severe weather, with a lesser risk to the east. The best chance for severe weather in the northeast is in New Jersey and southern New York.

For us, the line pushes through the area between 7-11pm, so it will lose some of the daytime heating ingredients. Still, the possibility of damaging wind, hail, and even an isolated tornado is there. 

Stick with the WBZ Next Weather Team for the latest. 

Jacob Wycoff
Jacob Wycoff is a meteorologist at WBZ-TV and will contribute to weekend morning newscasts. Jacob is a member of the National Weather Association and the American Meteorological Society.

First published on April 1, 2023 / 2:57 PM

