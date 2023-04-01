Wind, rain, isolated tornadoes all possible Saturday night

BOSTON - It's been a pretty unpleasant start to the weekend and to April. Showers have been around pretty much all day, dropping .25-.50" for most locations.

WBZ-TV graphic. WBZ News

There are some breaks in the clouds off to the west, so don't be surprised if most of southern New England breaks out in full-on sunshine in the coming hours. With the sun and a breezy southwest wind, some spots may spike to the mid-60s.

WBZ-TV graphic. WBZ News

That sunshine could be a bit of a catch-22. Sure, it's always nice to get some mild sunshine on Saturday, but it could also act to charge up the atmosphere for an incoming cold front. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has Central Massachusetts under a slight risk for severe weather, with a lesser risk to the east. The best chance for severe weather in the northeast is in New Jersey and southern New York.

WBZ-TV graphic. WBZ News

For us, the line pushes through the area between 7-11pm, so it will lose some of the daytime heating ingredients. Still, the possibility of damaging wind, hail, and even an isolated tornado is there.

WBZ-TV graphic. WBZ News

Stick with the WBZ Next Weather Team for the latest.