Wind turbine blade breaks off in Plymouth, Massachusetts, lands in cranberry bog

A blade broke off of a wind turbine and landed in a cranberry bog in Plymouth, Massachusetts on Friday.

It happened in the area of Head of the Bay Road near the Bourne town line just before 2 p.m. The Plymouth Fire Department said that a neighbor had notified them about the incident after noticing that one of the blades was missing.

Video from WBZ-TV's helicopter showed the blade lying on the ground in a cranberry bog, surrounded by debris. The blade is around 75 to 100 feet long, according to officials. The part of the turbine that holds the blade in place appears to be charred at the top of the tower.

"Thankfully, no one was hurt, and the turbine automatically shut itself down as designed," Fire Chief Neil Foley said in a press release.

"Our biggest fear"

David Daylor lives nearby and says he felt his house shake when the blade fell.

"I heard this rumble, and I actually kind of felt it in my house. It felt like a mini earthquake," Daylor said.

The blade is visible on the ground, away from the buildings. CBS Boston

He said neighbors texted him and told him it was one of the turbine blades. "I almost didn't believe it, I'm like no impossible, that's our biggest fear is safety with these turbines," Daylor said. "And sure enough I looked across and it was missing off the turbine."

Daylor said the community was worried that something like this would happen when the turbines were installed roughly a decade ago.

"We brought up the safety concerns of just this, a turbine failure, what happens, we've all seen the videos online. I was honestly hoping I'd never see this here, but yet look behind us," Daylor said.

Residents said they were told that the turbines wouldn't need maintenance for 25 years after installation.

There are several other wind turbines in the area, but they appeared to be functioning normally. Plymouth Fire said that there is "no danger to the public" and "no additional hazards were present."

There is no information available about how or why the blade detached. A maintenance company that takes care of the turbines is on scene to determine what happened. The blade will be removed after an inspection.