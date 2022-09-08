Wilmington residents ordered to boil water after E. coli detected

Increase in "forever chemicals" in Cambridge water leads to temporary changes

WILMINGTON - Environmental officials issued a boil water order for Wilmington on Thursday after a sample in the town's water system tested positive for E. coli.

Residents are being told to bring all water they intend to use to a rolling boil for at least one minute, and then letting it cool.

"Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, food preparation, brushing teeth and washing dishes until further notice," the town said. "Discard all ice, beverages, uncooked foods, and formula made with tap water collected on or after September 7, 2022."

Town and state officials are analyzing follow-up water samples and said they will alert the public when the order can be lifted.

According to the CDC, E. coli infection symptoms can include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting.