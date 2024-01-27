Watch CBS News
'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory' cast members make appearance at Wilmington Chocolate Expo

By Riley Rourke

Original 'Willy Wonka' cast members make appearance at Wilmington Chocolate Expo
WILMINGTON - Four of the original cast members of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory made a guest appearance at the Chocolate Expo in Wilmington on Saturday.

The reunion included Charlie Bucket, play by Peter Ostrum, Veruca Salt, played by Julie Dawn Cole, Mike Tee Vee, played by Paris Themmen, and an Oompa Loompa, played by Rusty Goffe.

Rusty Goffe and Peter Ostrum pose for a photo during a meet and greet. CBS Boston

"It's been absolutely great, fantastic to be here again. I love this place. I like Boston," Rusty Goffe told WBZ.

Chocolate lovers will be able to see cast members again tomorrow between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

For more information about the expo and ticket prices click here.

Riley Rourke

Riley Rourke is a freelance journalist based in Boston. She graduated cum laude from Emerson College with a degree in Journalism in 2023. She has previously worked for Emerson's student organizations: WEBN, and the Emerson Channel.

First published on January 27, 2024 / 7:34 PM EST

