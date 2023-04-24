Willie Nelson's Outlaw Musical Festival is coming to Massachusetts
MANSFIELD - Willie Nelson is bringing his "Outlaw Music Festival" to Massachusetts.
The legendary singer-songwriter who turns 90 this month is set to play the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on September 16.
Those joining Nelson include Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros., The String Cheese Incident, Los Lobos and Particle Kid.
A presale starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.