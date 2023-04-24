Watch CBS News
Willie Nelson's Outlaw Musical Festival is coming to Massachusetts

By WBZ-News Staff

CBS Boston

MANSFIELD - Willie Nelson is bringing his "Outlaw Music Festival" to Massachusetts. 

The legendary singer-songwriter who turns 90 this month is set to play the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on September 16. 

Those joining Nelson include Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros., The String Cheese Incident, Los Lobos and Particle Kid.

A presale starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. 

WBZ-News Staff
The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on April 24, 2023 / 12:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

