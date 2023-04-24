Willie Nelson's Outlaw Musical Festival is coming to Massachusetts

Willie Nelson: For The Record Willie Nelson: For The Record 09:14

MANSFIELD - Willie Nelson is bringing his "Outlaw Music Festival" to Massachusetts.

The legendary singer-songwriter who turns 90 this month is set to play the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on September 16.

#JustAnnounced 🎶 Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, The Wolf Pack, String Cheese Incident, Los Lobos and Particle Kid on Saturday, September 16! > https://t.co/u8a2hg5jAw



🎫 Presale | Wed | 10am | Code: VINYL

🎟️ On Sale | Fri | 10am pic.twitter.com/OoyQ4Hz1ca — Xfinity Center (@XfinityCenter) April 24, 2023

Those joining Nelson include Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros., The String Cheese Incident, Los Lobos and Particle Kid.

A presale starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.