Willie McGinest apologizes, takes responsibility following arrest for assault

BOSTON -- Former Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest has issued a statement apologizing for his recent arrest for assault, expressing embarrassment and regret over the incident. In his first comments regarding his arrest, McGinest took full responsibility for his actions at a West Hollywood nightclub earlier this month.

The assault happened on Dec. 9 at a club on Santa Monica Boulevard, with a group attacking another patron. Video obtained by TMZ shows McGinest punching and hitting the patron over the head with a bottle, and McGinest was identified by witnesses.

He turned himself into the West Hollywood Sheriff's station on Monday, and after providing a statement to authorities, the 51-year-old was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

"First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on December 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood. To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility" McGinest's statement read.

"To my colleagues at the NFL Network and those I work closely with as an advisor to professional and community-base organizations, please know I am embarrassed and regret what occurred," McGinest continued. "Most of all, I am disappointed in myself, as I know this is an isolated incident and is not reflective of my faith, role as a father, life's body of work, or the role model I've worked hard to become. It is personally devastating that decades of community service, youth engagement, mentoring, and professional development would become an afterthought in a single moment that should have never happened.

"This incident has prompted me to deep self-reflection -- mind, soul, and spirit. I know that violence is never the answer to such situations, no matter how intense the provocation. Rest assured, I will take whatever steps necessary to restore the public trust, mend damaged relationships, and ensure this never happens again," the statement concluded.

McGinest was released shortly after his arrest Monday after posting a $30,000 bond.

The No. 4 overall pick by the Patriots in 1994, McGinest won three Super Bowls during his 12-year career in New England.