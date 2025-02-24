Secretary Galvin orders Boston to overhaul election administration

Boston ordered to make changes to elections by Massachusetts Secretary Galvin

Boston ordered to make changes to elections by Massachusetts Secretary Galvin

Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin said an investigation revealed "serious problems" with Boston's administration of 2024 elections and he's ordering the city to make changes to the way it runs elections.

Investigation identifies "serious problems"

On Election Day 2024, the city ran out of ballots at some polling locations due to high voter turnout. Ballots were brought by a police escort with lights and sirens while some voters waited more than an hour to cast their ballots, prompting Galvin to order an investigation into Boston's administration of the election.

"It has been determined that the Boston Election Department failed to supply polling locations with a sufficient number of ballots causing some locations to run out of ballots for a significant period of time. This resulted in voters in the City experiencing needless and unacceptable delays in voting and, in some cases, disfranchisement because the voter was unable to wait," the investigator's report states.

Galvin orders Boston to make changes

The investigator said that Boston was in violation of Massachusetts election law, which requires communities to have one ballot available for every voter. The report also noted that Boston did not have adequate communication with polling locations or enough training for poll workers.

Galvin has ordered the city to overhaul poll worker training, communications and ballot supplies as well has develop comprehensive plans for before, during and after elections.

In addition, Galvin said he will appoint a designee to oversee Boston's election administration for the next two years.

