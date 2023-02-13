Watch CBS News
Massachusetts man accused of DUI after driving on the wrong side of I-93 in New Hampshire

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

SALEM, N.H. -- A Massachusetts man is facing DUI charges after New Hampshire State Police said they stopped him driving the wrong way on Interstate 93. 

Wigberto Maldonaldo, 35, was stopped in Salem around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday. Police said he was on the southbound side of the highway driving north. 

Officers were able to conduct a rolling roadblock to slow oncoming traffic before the car came to a stop and Maldonaldo was arrested. 

He was charged with reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated, and reckless driving. 

