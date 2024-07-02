"Landmark" blood transfusion saves crash victim before he's rushed to Boston hospital

Canton firefighters first in Massachusetts to give blood transfusion in the field

CANTON - For the first time in Massachusetts, a whole blood transfusion saved the life of a patient before he could be brought to a hospital.

"Landmark event"

Last Saturday, a 35-year-old man was seriously hurt in a car crash in Braintree. He was in shock, bleeding internally and his blood pressure was low. It took about 45 minutes to remove him from the wreckage.

Paramedics reached out to the Canton Fire Department, which has a new field transfusion program. It was the first time a team in the state gave a whole blood transfusion to a patient in "a prehospital setting," according to Canton Fire Chief Wendell Robery, who called it a "landmark event."

What is a whole blood transfusion?

According to the American Red Cross, whole blood is donated and used to treat "those who have sustained significant blood loss due to trauma or surgery." Whole blood is not separated into parts like red blood cells, plasma, and platelets.

A study at the Boston University School of Medicine earlier this year found that "the earlier one receives whole blood transfusion for severe traumatic bleeding, the greater chance of survival."

That turned out to be the case here. The Canton Fire Department said the man's vital signs improved as he was rushed to Boston Medical Center for surgery.

Canton Fire Paramedics began training in the new program back in March at BMC.

"Groundbreaking program"

"This groundbreaking program represents a significant advancement in prehospital care and has already proven its worth in it first use," Chief Robery said in a statement.

"The successful administration of whole blood in the field is a testament to our paramedics' and EMTs' training, preparedness and dedication. We are grateful for the collaboration with Boston Medical Center and the support of our neighboring communities."

Twenty-five cities and towns surrounding Canton are now taking part in the new field blood transfusion program.