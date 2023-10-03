Who will step up on Patriots defense with Gonzalez, Judon out indefinitely?

FOXBORO -- The Patriots' defense was going to be the saving grace of the 2023 season. While the offense has been nearly unwatchable, the defense has been a top unit that consistently made plays and kept the team in ballgames.

Now, that defense will be without two of its most impactful players for a while, with rookie corner Christian Gonzalez and pass rush extraordinaire Matthew Judon both sidelined indefinitely -- according to ESPN's Adam Schefter -- with injuries they suffered during Sunday's blowout loss to the Cowboys.

Gonzalez will now be shelved with a shoulder injury after an incredible start to his NFL career, while Judon is out after suffering a biceps tendon tear in Dallas. Both are seeking second opinions, but both are likely going to be out for the foreseeable future.

What are the Patriots losing with these injuries?

Losing Gonzalez hurts. A lot. The rookie was one of the brightest spots on a fairly dreary roster, a clear cut No. 1 corner right from the jump. It didn't matter which stud receiver the Patriots had him cover; Gonzalez was going to get the job done.

And boy did they need it with the secondary decimated by injuries. Before Week 4's drubbing in Dallas, the Patriots were without Jack Jones (IR), Jonathan Jones (who has missed three games with an ankle injury), and Marcus Jones (IR). Now that group doesn't even have Gonzalez to keep things together from the top.

Losing Judon is a massive blow too, with defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. calling it "devastating" immediately after Sunday's game. Judon has caused some serious havoc in the New England pass rush over the last two years, and could really muck things up for opposing offenses. He commanded a ton of attention that made life easier on everyone else along the line, but now it's going to be a lot more difficult for anyone else to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Who steps up?

When Gonzalez went down, the Patriots had to rely on Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade as their top two corners in Dallas. Bryant, who is more of a slot corner or safety, was immediately targeted and gave up a touchdown to CeeDee Lamb right after the Gonzalez injury. Wade has spent much of his Patriots career as a healthy scratch, appearing in just nine games over the last three seasons.

In a perfect world, Gonzalez would magically recover and be ready to go for Week 5. But that isn't how it works. In a somewhat less perfect situation, Jonathan Jones will be able to suit up against the Saints and bring some veteran leadership to New England's corners. Jack Jones, who was shelved ahead of the season with a hamstring injury, is eligible to come off IR this week but the team is reportedly eyeing a midseason return for the second-year corner.

Veteran Jalen Mills could also move back to corner -- where he started 26 games for the Patriots over the last two seasons -- after playing safety this season. He played the slot in Dallas on Sunday after Gonzalez went down, as did versatile rookie Marte Mapu, who may see even more time in the secondary going forward.

But for now, it looks like both Bryant and Wade are going to get a lot of run in the coming weeks.

Along the defensive line, there really is no replacing Judon. Josh Uche is a pass rush specialist and the one who benefited the most from all that attention that Judon commanded, but now he'll have to rely on his own moves to get to the quarterback. Linebacker Anfernee Jennings is more of a run stuffer, but he could get a little more freedom to rush the passer with Judon sidelined.

What would be really nice to see is rookie Keion White get unleashed along the edge. He's an intimidating 6-foot-5, 285-pound wrecking ball, and while most of his snaps have been as a defensive lineman, he has the speed to shift to outside linebacker and attack in the pass rush.

There are some intriguing options to play fill-in along the New England defense, but it will be nearly impossible for the Patriots to replicate the impact they were getting out of Gonzalez and Judon. Which really stinks, because the defense was the only reason to really watch this team this season.