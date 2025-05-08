Massachusetts man says Pope Leo XIV was natural leader in high school

Pope Leo's high school classmate says he was a natural leader

Chicago-born Robert Prevost was elected Thursday as the first pope ever from the United States. He chose Leo XIV as his papal name.

A Massachusetts man who went to high school with him says even as a teenager, the new pope was a superstar.

Bob Prevost is everywhere in Bob Schick's 1973 yearbook and now, on screens around the world. "When I saw the picture I thought, is that that Bob Prevost? I saw the picture and yes it was," said Bob Schick of Walpole.

American cardinal Robert Prevost, now known as Leo XIV, has been elected a new pope by the cardinal electors on the second day of the conclave. On May 8th, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Schick was a freshman at St. Augustine's Seminary High School in Holland, Michigan when Bob Prevost was a senior at the boarding school.

"So, you had a lot of freshman kids there who were really scared to be away from home. And Bob was one of the guys, one of the seniors, who took people under his wing," Schick said.

With just 100 students in the school and only 13 in Prevost's graduating class, Schick says it was a brotherhood and Prevost was a natural leader.

Robert Prevost's high school yearbook

"He was the valedictorian. He was the student body president. He was in charge of speech and debate," Schick said. "Editor in chief of the yearbook that I'm holding."

He was also in the spirit club.

Bob Schick points to a picture of Robert Prevost in his high school yearbook. CBS Boston

"There he is right here in this pyramid. Kind of where you'd expect him to be. Holding everybody else up," Schick said looking a photo in the yearbook.

The head of the speech and debate team. A teenager with gravitas, but still friendly and fun.

"Bob Prevost is the captain of the championship bowling team," Schick said.

Enjoying the memories and this moment in history.

"So proud for him"

"I was just so happy for him. So proud for him," Schick said.

A man from his past, about to shape the church's future, he hopes, in the spirit of Jesus.

"Compassion and love of the poor and his stance on migrants. All those things I think are really important to being the leader of such a large group of people," Schick said. "Boy, now he's just got an incredible opportunity."