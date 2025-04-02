White Stadium project in Boston clears legal hurdle, Wu calls it "historic victory"

White Stadium cleared a big legal hurdle, paving the way for the City of Boston to move forward with renovations, after a judge sided with the city.

The city and Boston Unity Soccer Partners want to renovate the stadium inside Franklin Park and make it the home for the new National Women's Soccer League team and share the stadium with Boston Public Schools students.

However, Emerald Necklace Conservancy and neighbors filed a lawsuit accusing the city of trying to privatize a public park on protected land.

On Wednesday, Judge Matthew Nestor ruled that White Stadium is not protected as a park or conservation land under state law, saying the project doesn't violate the law formally known as Article 97.

Boston Mayor Wu on ruling

Mayor Wu called the ruling a historic victory saying in a statement, "In a City of sports champions, this is a historic victory. A renovated White Stadium will be open and used by BPS students, coaches, and community 15 hours per day, more than 345 days per year. We thank the Superior Court for twice affirming this vital project for our students and community as a year-round facility that will inspire the next generation of Boston students. Together, after so many years of broken promises, we will give our young people and all our residents the scale of investment and opportunity that Franklin Park and our City deserve."

Construction at White Stadium in Boston's Franklin Park. CBS Boston

The price tag is expected to pass $200 million with taxpayers fronting half the cost.

Reaction from the community was mixed.

"As a resident and someone who uses the park every day, I think anytime you can get the private sector to put $100 million into a public asset and lease it back to you for a million dollars a year, that's a pretty good deal," said Jamaica Plain resident Tim Reardon. "Overall, it seems like a smart move and I'm excited to have a soccer team in the neighborhood."

"I don't think the plans have come together the way they should have so I don't think it's a very good plan right now," said Jamaica Plain resident Nate Hafer. "It just seems like the plans have not come together and it is not going to be useful to BPS students since we're taking it away from public usage turning it into a private thing."

Opponents disappointed

Opponents with the Franklin Park Defenders say they're disappointed by the ruling. The group argues that a fully public stadium would be cheaper according to their proposal and would not displace student-athletes.

"We're disappointed by the trial's outcome, but we're not surprised. Our community is used to seeing laws meant to protect the public get trampled when the rich and powerful see an opportunity to make money," said Dr. Jean McGuire, a Roxbury resident and plaintiff in the case. "Despite this outcome, we still believe that our community deserves an alternative to an oversized, for-profit sports and entertainment complex in Franklin Park. Losing 145 trees, two acres of green space, two tennis courts, and full use of the field for several months each year is not the price our Boston Public School students should have to pay for working plumbing and high-quality athletic facilities."

Opponents say the fight to save Franklin Park is not over.

Construction bids are due this summer and they hope the full scope of the cost will be revealed.