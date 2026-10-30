When is trick-or-treating this Halloween in Massachusetts? These towns have suggested times.

Trick-or-treat! Halloween is Saturday, Oct. 31, and kids are getting their costumes ready so they can hit the street in search of candy.

But when's the right time for little ghouls and goblins to be out and about in Massachusetts? Dozens of towns have shared recommended hours for trick-or-treating ahead of the holiday.

Not every town has "official" trick-or-treat times. The city of Waltham explained on social media that it "does not designate specific hours for Trick-or-Treating."

"It is celebrated on Halloween (Saturday, October 31st, rain or shine), but the hours are under the discretion of the parents to decide," the city said.

The city of Boston has not shared official trick-or-treat hours, but the Boston Police Department said in its guidelines last year that "ideally, trick-or-treating should go no later than 8 p.m."

Other safety tips for Halloween include wearing brightly colored outfits that are visible to drivers and having parents inspect all candy before kids eat it.

Below is a list of cities and towns in Massachusetts with recommended trick-or-treating hours.

Amesbury: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Andover: 5-7 p.m.

Athol: 5:30-8 p.m.

Auburn: 5-8 p.m.

Ayer: 6-8 p.m.

Barre: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Boxboro: 6-8 p.m.

Boxford: 5-8 p.m.

Brockton: 4-7 p.m.

Charlton: 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Chelmsford: 6-8 p.m.

Dracut: 6-8 p.m.

Dudley: 5-7 p.m.

Dunstable: 6-8 p.m.

East Brookfield: 5-7 p.m.

Fitchburg: 6-8 p.m.

Gardner: 5-7 p.m.

Georgetown: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Groton: 6-8 p.m.

Groveland: 5-7 p.m.

Hardwick: 5-7 p.m.

Haverhill: 5-7 p.m.

Holden: 5-8 p.m.

Hull: 4-8 p.m.

Lawrence: 5-7 p.m.

Leominster 6-8 p.m.

Littleton: 6-8 p.m.

Lowell: 6-8 p.m.

Lunenburg: 6-8 p.m.

Malden: 5:30-8 p.m.

Methuen: 5-7 p.m.

Newbury: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Newburyport: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

North Andover: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Oakham: 5-7 p.m.

Paxton: 5-8 p.m.

Rutland: 5-8 p.m.

Salisbury: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Southbridge: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Stow: 5-8 p.m.

Sturbridge: 5-7 p.m.

Templeton: 5-7 p.m.

Tewksbury: 6-8 p.m.

Webster: 5-7 p.m.

Westford: 6-8 p.m.

West Boylston: 5-8 p.m.

West Brookfield: 5-7 p.m.