What kind of Halloween candy can I give out that is healthy? A nutritionist explains.

Halloween treats generally aren't equated with being healthy, but if you are leaning that way, there are some things you can keep in mind ahead of trick-or-treating.

Candy is everywhere right now, in all its forms -- but are there healthy options?

"What makes it healthy to you?" asked registered dietitian Leslie Bonci." It's something you enjoy. It's something that is part of the day, not the only part of the day. And if you eat more, then who cares if, like "You know, what tomorrow is another day.""

Bonci said to leave the guilt aside when it comes time to hand over the goodies during the Halloween season.

"Honestly, I don't know about you, but I'm not serving kale to kids," Bonci said. "That is not what they want for Halloween, and we don't want that ourselves."

So think of it this way -- anything with peanuts or peanut butter, you're handing out protein.

"Although it's not a great quality protein, there is some protein in peanut butter," Bonci said.

And it comes with its own portion control.

"The nicest thing about Halloween is there are snack-sized bags instead of a bag that feeds a family of 25," Bonci said.

When it comes to things like Smarties, Skittles, Sour Patch Kids and gummy candies, Bonci said they are harmless.

"In general, they're going to be lower in calories because they are lower in fat, and like the Sour Patch, kind of adds that little element of citric acid," Bonci said. "That's what our granddaughter loves. Or even like the Skittles thing. You know, yeah, they come in a small package, but you get a lot."

When it comes to candy corn, Bonci said there's nothing redeeming about the polarizing sweet treat, other than it being an exercise in mouth movement.

Bonci said at her household, her family will be handing out chocolate, because no one wants to go to the dietitian's house and get a baby carrot.

With treat-size candies being both popular and portion-controlled, many people struggle with eating multiple portions.

Bonci said that resisting the urge to do so is the challenge, but says to trade it off with something else in your daily diet, like dessert.