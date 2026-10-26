"It's kind of sad": Walpole school replaces Halloween parade with spirit day, costumes not allowed

Six-year-old Charlie, dressed as Super Mario, has been so excited to show off his costume to teachers and friends at the Elm Street School in Walpole, Massachusetts. But the school's Halloween parade won't step off this year, instead replaced by a black and orange spirit day.

"The principal sent out a note in one of her newsletters saying costumes are not allowed. But the actual parade being canceled was word of mouth through the children," explained parent Liz Campbell.

WBZ covered this same situation in Walpole almost a decade ago, when the Boyden School replaced their parade with black and orange spirit day. Since then, parent committees have organized trunk or treats or other events so students can still show off their costumes.

Elm parents say without much notice, they couldn't plan an outside-school event. An online petition created Monday has already collected close to 400 signatures - Walpole parents past and present hoping to hold onto the tradition.

"The kindergarteners now don't get to experience what we got to. Which, it's kind of sad because it was one of the best things about Halloween at school," recalled Ryann, now in middle school.

"We'd just see everyone we knew going by in their cute costumes and we'd all be able to just put our hands out and high five them and it'd just be the best moment ever," middle schooler Avery added.

As Elm students select their black and orange outfits for Friday, they can rest assured there will be no shortage of sweets and spooky treats Saturday night. And it's really just that sweetness - that parents want to keep as long as they can.

"There are only so many years where they want to put the costumes on and they want to celebrate and the magic that goes along with it is, it's fleeting. So, to have that experience is just wonderful," Campbell said.