Watch CBS News
Local News

When is the best time to get your flu shot?

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Flu season is around the corner and people should pay close attention to the timing of their flu vaccine.

We often look to our friends "Down Under" to get a sense of how bad our flu season will likely be, and there was an unusually early and large surge in flu cases in Australia this year. We may experience the same, in large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

We saw lower rates of flu last season which means there may be less immunity in the community leading up to this season, which could lead to higher rates of infection and more severe disease.  

Health officials say the best time for most people to get vaccinated is in September and early October. If you get it too early, your immunity may wane before flu season is over. And if you get it too late, you may not be protected when flu cases begin to rise.  

Also, keep in mind, that some young children may need two doses, so getting their first dose now should be fine. And people 65 and older should opt for the higher potency vaccines for added protection.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 11:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.