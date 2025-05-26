Watch CBS News
What's open and what's closed in Massachusetts on Memorial Day?

By
Neal Riley
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.
Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

Memorial Day is Monday, May 26. Today, Massachusetts is honoring the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country in a number of ways, including the annual display of 37,000 flags on Boston Common, as well as numerous parades in cities and towns across the state.

Here's a look at what's open and what's closed in Massachusetts on Memorial Day, which is a federal and state holiday.

Is the post office open today?

The post office is closed for Memorial Day.

Are stores open on Memorial Day?

Blue laws in Massachusetts require most retailers to close on some holidays, like Thanksgiving and Christmas, but stores are allowed to open for normal hours on Memorial Day.

Are supermarkets open on Memorial Day?

Grocery stores are open, though some of their pharmacies may be closed or have limited hours.

Are liquor stores open on Memorial Day in Massachusetts?

Liquor stores are only allowed to sell alcohol after noon on Memorial Day.

Is the RMV open on Memorial Day?

If you're trying to get a Real ID, it will have to wait until Tuesday. All RMV offices in Massachusetts are closed on Memorial Day.

Are libraries open on Memorial Day?

Most libraries are closed on Memorial Day, including the Boston and Worcester public library systems.

MBTA Memorial Day schedule

If you're taking the MBTA around Boston on Memorial Day, the subway and bus will run on a Sunday schedule. The Commuter Rail is running on a weekend schedule.

There will be no ferry service from Hingham to Boston. The Hingham/Hull/Logan ferry to Boston will run on a Sunday schedule, and ferries servicing East Boston, Charlestown, Lynn, Winthrop and Quincy will be on a weekend schedule.

