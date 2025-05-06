Mass. RMV sees "extremely high demand" ahead of Real ID deadline. Why it may be OK to wait.

As the May 7 deadline approaches for new federal travel identification requirements, Massachusetts RMVs are seeing a surge of last-minute visitors hoping to secure their Real ID credentials. But for many, the process isn't as straightforward as expected.

Owen Gallagher, a Watertown resident, arrived at the RMV after receiving multiple notifications and seeing media coverage about the looming cutoff.

"I knew I had to come down here and I'm just in time," he said.

But after a 30-minute wait, he was turned away. Real ID applications, he learned, are by appointment only.

"They were saying we can only help you on, I think it's two weeks from now," he said.

No need to rush to RMV

For those still without a Real ID, Massachusetts Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie has a message: Don't panic.

If you already have another form of federally accepted ID, like a valid U.S. passport, military ID, or DHS Trusted Traveler card, you don't need to rush to the RMV this week.

"We have extremely high demand," Ogilvie said. "So if you're not up for renewal and you have no travel planned or you have an active passport, wait."

A TSA spokesperson told WBZ-TV it has plan in place, and will be pulling air passengers out of line who do not have a Real ID by the deadline.

Be prepared for Real ID appointment

Ogilvie also emphasized the importance of being prepared.

Real ID applications require more documentation than a standard driver's license: proof of citizenship such as a birth certificate or passport, two documents proving Massachusetts residency, and a document displaying your Social Security number.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem told Congress that 81% of Americans are already Real ID compliant, and she expects the May 7 rollout to have minimal impact on most travelers.

"We will make sure that it is as seamless as possible," said Noem.

For now, RMV officials urge residents to check their current ID status, plan ahead and avoid unnecessary waits, especially if they already have acceptable documentation for upcoming travel.