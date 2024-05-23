37,000 US flags on Boston Common honor fallen heroes from Massachusetts for Memorial Day

BOSTON - Memorial Day is a time to honor all the men and women who have died in American wars. One of the best displays of that honor can be found in Boston.

This weekend, everyone is invited to pay their respects at the annual Memorial Day Flag Garden at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument on Boston Common.

More than 37,000 U.S. flags were planted on Boston Common, May 22, 2024. CBS Boston

Why are there 37,000 flags?

Volunteers planted more than 37,000 U.S. flags around the monument Wednesday. Each one honors a service member from Massachusetts who died defending the country all the way back to the Revolutionary War.

On Thursday, a name reading ceremony will be held at the site. Families of those from Massachusetts who have died in wars since September 11, 2001 will read the names of their loved ones.

Volunteers wanted

The display, organized by Home Base and the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund, will be open to the public all weekend. They're looking for volunteers to watch the the 8 x 12 flags in two-hour shifts until Monday at 5:30 p.m. when they will be packed up for next year. You can register for a shift at the display.



More than 37,000 U.S. flags were planted on Boston Common on May 26, 2023. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

This is the 15th year the flags have been planted on Boston Common for Memorial Day weekend.