Whale watching boaters off Plymouth warned to stay back or face fines, jail

PLYMOUTH - After several close calls with juvenile humpback whales off Plymouth, local, state and federal agencies issued a warning to boaters Friday.

"We're very concerned about the human safety. We're glad that nobody was hurt," Regina Asmutis-Silvia of the Whale and Dolphin Conservation told reporters at a news conference Friday.

There have been several close encounters over the last week of three young whales that weigh between 40,000 to 60,000 pounds.

"Collision or interaction with these large whales can cause severe damage to the vessel, injury to the whales or even severe injury or death to humans," said Bob Glenn of the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries.

Dense schools of fish called menhaden are attracting both fishing crews and whales to this particular area, creating a safety hazard.

"They'll detect these very dense schools of fish, they open their mouths and they charge through them," Asmutis-Silvia said. "They're not paying attention to anything that might be around other than the food."

The frequent whale sightings are also bringing more tourists to the area trying to catch a glimpse of them. And that's why local, state and federal agencies announced Friday they're joining forces in an effort to keep both people and the whales safe, specially ahead of the weekend. They're increasing patrols and handing out brochures with safety information.

"We understand these are majestic animals, the public really would like to view them and that's fine, but they need to do so at a safe distance," said Glenn.

"Stay at least 100 feet away. Don't pursue the whales. Don't harass the whales," said Massachusetts Environmental Police Lieutenant Colonel Patrick Moran.

Biologists say what makes this situation unique is that the school of menhaden have stayed in this area for as long as they have. They don't know why they're sticking around or when they'll leave.

"That's the million dollar question," Glenn told reporters.

If law enforcement come across any boaters harassing the whales, they could possibly face up to $11,000 in fines and up to one year in prison.

For more information on watching whales safely, visit seeaspout.org.