2 dogs recovered from stolen pickup in Massachusetts, suspect accused of trying to sell car

A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges after police said he stole a pickup truck outside a McDonald's with two dogs inside and then tried to sell the car online.

Police were called to a McDonald's on Bridge Street in Weymouth on Thursday afternoon for a report of a stolen vehicle. A woman told police she left her Nissan Frontier unlocked with the keys inside while she went inside to pick up food. Two French bulldogs were in the car when it was stolen.

The next day, police said they found the stolen pickup truck for sale online. The posted picture included the car's license plate.

Police found the stolen pickup truck at a home on Manley Street in Brockton, with both dogs still inside the hot vehicle. The dogs were checked out by Brockton Animal Control and then released to Weymouth Police.

Marcus Morse in a mugshot from the Weymouth Police Department. Weymouth Police Department

The suspect, 29-year-old Marcus Morse of Brockton, was arrested at the scene. He faces several charges, including larceny of a motor vehicle, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of larceny of property over $1,200, two counts of animal cruelty and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He also had two warrants out of Winchendon District Court and Falmouth District Court.

Morse is being held at the Weymouth Police Department and will be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Monday, August 11.

Weymouth is a town on the south shore of Massachusetts about 17 miles south of Boston.