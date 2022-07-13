Watch CBS News
Westport closes beaches after shark sighting

By CBSBoston.com Staff

CBS Boston

WESTPORT - Police in Westport closed several public beaches after a shark was spotted early Wednesday morning.

A lifeguard at Horseneck Beach noticed a fin about 100 yards offshore just before 10 a.m.

Some of the other beaches closed for swimming include Baker's Beach, Cherry Beach and Webb Beach. It was not immediately clear when the beaches would reopen.

Shark sightings in Buzzards Bay are uncommon. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
July 13, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

