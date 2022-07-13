Westport closes beaches after shark sighting
WESTPORT - Police in Westport closed several public beaches after a shark was spotted early Wednesday morning.
A lifeguard at Horseneck Beach noticed a fin about 100 yards offshore just before 10 a.m.
Some of the other beaches closed for swimming include Baker's Beach, Cherry Beach and Webb Beach. It was not immediately clear when the beaches would reopen.
Shark sightings in Buzzards Bay are uncommon.
