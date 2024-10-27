11-year-old stuns pharmacist at shuttering Massachusetts Walgreens with $6,000 gift

Community gathers to thank Walgreens pharmacist for 30 years of serving Weston after store closes

Community gathers to thank Walgreens pharmacist for 30 years of serving Weston after store closes

Community gathers to thank Walgreens pharmacist for 30 years of serving Weston after store closes

WESTON – A small group of loyal customers gathered in Weston Saturday morning to thank a pharmacist who is relocating as Walgreens closes the location where he served the community for almost three decades.

The celebration was led by an 11-year-old boy who shocked the pharmacist by presenting him with thousands of dollars that he raised as a thank you gift.

Weston Walgreens closing

In the midst of corporate cutbacks at Walgreens, the location on Boston Post Road is closing permanently. So a small group came out to thank the pharmacist at the store.

"It's humbling. I can't believe it. It's amazing," said veteran pharmacist Bob Hesselberg, who has worked at the store for nearly 30 years. "I don't want to retire, even though I am 75. I don't want to retire. I'm not ready for it."

Hesselberg is moving on to a store in Waltham. The sendoff was led by 11-year-old Aarav Khanna, whose school bus routinely drops him off right across from the Walgreens location.

"I've seen the amount of kindness and hard work he puts into his job," Khanna said.

Eleven-year-old Aarav Khanna shocks pharmacist Bob Hesselberg with a $6,000 check. CBS Boston

Money raised for pharmacist

Khanna got the idea to raise money for Hesselberg as a going away present. And the total grew quickly. Thanks to the community, Kanna was able to present Hesselberg with a check for $6,000 on Saturday, leaving the pharmacist in shock.

During the Saturday celebration, a young girl gave a handmade card to Hesselberg, who people in the community call "Pharmacist Bob."

"You walk in, he not only greets you by name, but he wants to know how your family is, and how is that medication you had last time, and how are you doing? And he means it," customer Carol Ott said.

The Weston Walgreens closes in the middle of November. Hesselberg hopes some customers will follow him to Waltham, but he worries about some of the older residents driving that distance, especially since the chain won't be doing home delivery anymore.

"I'm gonna miss everybody. And I'm very grateful for all of this. And thank you so much," Hesselberg told the crowd.