3rd human case of West Nile virus in Massachusetts confirmed in Hampden County

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed the third human case of West Nile virus in Massachusetts this year.

The third case is a man in his 50s who was exposed in Hampden County.

The risk of West Nile virus remains moderate in the following counties: Berkshire, Bristol, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk and Worcester.

West Nile virus infects humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. DPH said while it can affect anyone, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe disease.

To prevent infection, the DPH urges residents to wear insect repellent when outdoors and drain standing water in rain gutters and drains, which is where mosquitoes lay their eggs.

WBZ-News Staff
First published on September 8, 2023 / 3:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

First published on September 8, 2023 / 3:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

