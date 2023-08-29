DPH reports Massachusetts's first two cases of West Nile virus this year

BOSTON - The first two human cases of West Nile virus in Massachusetts this year have been reported.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, one case is a woman in her 70s who was exposed to the virus in another part of the country. The other case, a man in his 40s, was exposed in Middlesex County.

Officials are classing the risk of infection as "moderate" in Middlesex, Norfolk and Suffolk counties and in parts of Berkshire, Bristol, Hampden, Hampshire, Plymouth, and Worcester counties.

"This is the first time that West Nile virus infection has been identified in Massachusetts residents this year," said Public Health Commissioner Robert Goldstein, MD, PhD. "August and September are the months when most people are exposed to West Nile virus in Massachusetts. Populations of mosquitoes that can carry and spread this virus are fairly large this year and we have seen recent increases in the number of WNV-positive mosquito samples from multiple parts of the Commonwealth."

In 2022, there were eight human cases of West Nile virus identified in Massachusetts. The virus is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito, with people older than 50 most likely to suffer a severe case. While many people show no symptoms of West Nile virus, fever and flu-like symptoms are possible.

"We are coming to the unofficial end of summer but mosquitoes with West Nile virus will persist for several more months," said Dr. Catherine M. Brown, State Epidemiologist. "To avoid mosquito bites, use a repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient, wear clothing to reduce exposed skin, drain standing water and repair window screens. We also encourage everyone to regularly visit DPH's mosquito-borne diseases web pages to stay informed on when and where WNV activity is occurring."