7 children hospitalized after exposure to hazardous fumes at West Barnstable YMCA

7 children taken to hospital from Cape Cod YMCA after exposure to chemical

WEST BARNSTABLE – Seven children were taken to the hospital after being exposed to hazardous fumes at the West Barnstable YMCA Friday afternoon.

Fire officials said the children were having trouble breathing after exposure to muriatic acid and described their initial condition as serious.

The chemical is used for pool cleaning.

The building was cleared and reopened.