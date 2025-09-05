2 accused of stealing $2,000 in clothes from T.J. Maxx arrested at Wendy's drive-thru across the street
Two women accused of stealing more than $2,000 worth of clothes from a T.J. Maxx in Auburn, Massachusetts were arrested at a Wendy's drive-thru across the street.
Police said 38-year-old Dominque Marion of Worcester and 24-year-old Tynaja Williams of New Haven, Connecticut, took the clothes from the store on Southbridge Street back on August 13. A worker in the store told police the women left in a black Ford Edge with Connecticut plates.
Auburn police didn't have to go very far to find them. Minutes later, an officer spotted the women in the drive-thru at the Wendy's on the other side of the street.
"Unfortunately, for them, Sgt. Wildman was working, and he is no stranger to the Wendy's drive-thru. If Wendy's had a frequent flyer program, he'd already have a lifetime platinum status," Auburn Police said on Facebook Thursday. "Sgt. Wildman quickly located the suspect vehicle in the drive-thru line. That is where the two women traded in their combo meals for a pair of handcuffs."
Officers said they found the stolen clothes in the backseat of the car.
As they sorted through them, police said they "uncovered a large amount of additional items believed stolen from other area stores."
Both Marion and Williams were charged with larceny over $1,200 and conspiracy. Police said the women may also face charges in other towns.
"Moral of the story: Felonies do not come with a side of fries," Auburn Police said in the post.
Auburn is about 6 miles south of Worcester and 50 miles west of Boston.