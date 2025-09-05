2 accused of stealing $2,000 in clothes from T.J. Maxx arrested at Wendy's drive-thru across the street

2 women arrested at Wendy's drive-thru after stealing $2,000 in clothes from T.J. Maxx

Two women accused of stealing more than $2,000 worth of clothes from a T.J. Maxx in Auburn, Massachusetts were arrested at a Wendy's drive-thru across the street.

Police said 38-year-old Dominque Marion of Worcester and 24-year-old Tynaja Williams of New Haven, Connecticut, took the clothes from the store on Southbridge Street back on August 13. A worker in the store told police the women left in a black Ford Edge with Connecticut plates.

Auburn police didn't have to go very far to find them. Minutes later, an officer spotted the women in the drive-thru at the Wendy's on the other side of the street.

"Unfortunately, for them, Sgt. Wildman was working, and he is no stranger to the Wendy's drive-thru. If Wendy's had a frequent flyer program, he'd already have a lifetime platinum status," Auburn Police said on Facebook Thursday. "Sgt. Wildman quickly located the suspect vehicle in the drive-thru line. That is where the two women traded in their combo meals for a pair of handcuffs."

Officers said they found the stolen clothes in the backseat of the car.

The clothes that the women had stolen and left in the backseat of the car. Auburn Police

As they sorted through them, police said they "uncovered a large amount of additional items believed stolen from other area stores."

Both Marion and Williams were charged with larceny over $1,200 and conspiracy. Police said the women may also face charges in other towns.

"Moral of the story: Felonies do not come with a side of fries," Auburn Police said in the post.

Auburn is about 6 miles south of Worcester and 50 miles west of Boston.