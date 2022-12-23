PHOTO: Maine police captain carries person to safety from flooded road

WELLS, Maine - A police captain waded into floodwaters and carried a person to safety in Wells, Maine Friday morning.

The coastal town's police department shared a photo of Capt. Kevin Chabot with someone in his arms, not far from a car surrounded by water.

Water rescue by Captain Chabot (Wells PD) just moments ago on Mile Road. pic.twitter.com/N0ZluysThL — Wells Police (@WellsPolice) December 23, 2022

It happened on Mile Road, which connects Route 1 to the beach. Earlier, police posted a photo of the road closed because it was flooded out.

"Please avoid the coastal roads right now," police said at 9 a.m.