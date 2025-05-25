Man found dead after suspected hit-and-run on Cape Cod

Police on Cape Cod in Massachusetts are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead late Saturday night.

It happened on Ocean View Drive near Long Pond Road in Wellfleet on Memorial Day weekend.

Wellfleet hit-and-run crash

The Wellfleet Police Department said officers responded to a call of a person lying in the roadway just after 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived, first responders found the man, who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle. Officers and firefighters attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead.

There was no vehicle at the scene, and police determined the driver appears to have fled.

Wellfleet police identified the victim as a 25-year-old man from Florida. His name has not yet been released because his family has not been notified.

Wellfleet Police Department seeks public's help

The Wellfleet Police Department is asking for the public's help finding the driver. They are asking people to be on the lookout for what is believed to be a pickup truck or SUV that will likely have front-end damage.

Police did not have any description of what the driver may look like, or which direction they may have gone after hitting the man.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Wellfleet Police Department at (508) 349-3702.

No further information about the incident is currently available.

Wellfleet is a town of about 4,000 people located in Barnstable County.