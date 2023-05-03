Three 15-year-olds accused of leading police on chase through Wellesley, Needham in stolen car

WELLESLEY - Three teenagers are facing charges after police said they led them on a chase through Wellesley and into Needham in a stolen car.

Wellesley Police said an officer saw a car moving slowly on Colburn Road around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. When she approached the car it sped away. When police ran the license plate, they said the car had been reported stolen from Great Plain Avenue on Monday.

Police followed the car into Needham, where it crashed on Highland Avenue heading towards Route 95.

Three people got out and ran away. Officers caught one of them. Wellesley Police used a drone and State Police brought in K-9's to look for the other two. They were both found hiding in a backyard and allegedly had the key fob of the stolen car with them. They were also arrested.

All three suspects are 15 years old and from Medford, Somerville and Brockton. They've been charged with receiving a stolen vehicle and will be arraigned later this month in Dedham District Court Juvenile Court.

Wellesley Deputy Police Chief Scott Whittemore said the stolen car, and two others that were recently stolen, were all "unlocked, parked in residential driveway, with the keys/key fob left inside."

"This is an entirely preventable crime," he told WBZ-TV in an email.