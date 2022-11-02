Watch CBS News
Wellesley coach in court over child pornography charges

WELLESLEY - A Wellesley lacrosse coach was in court Wednesday charged with child pornography.

Ryan Cook, 44, faced a judge for a quick hearing. Police arrested him in September, alleging he had several devices with explicit images on them.

Investigators also believe Cook took pictures of girls in his neighborhood and PhotoShopped their faces onto sexually graphic material.

Cook will be back in court in January.

