Wellesley lacrosse coach arrested on child pornography charges

WELLESLEY – A Wellesley lacrosse coach was arrested Tuesday on child pornography charges.

Massachusetts State Police allege 44-year-old Ryan Cook had several devices with child pornography on them and some of those images included faces of two girls in his neighborhood superimposed on sexually graphic material.

In court Wednesday, an attorney for Cook tried to have the police report sealed, but the judge decided against that.

The report details how police have surveilled Cook's Wellesley Hills home since March. Police were granted a warrant on Tuesday and arrested him.

State police said it was Cook's wife who told them some of the images were of two girls from the neighborhood. Police said the girls were clothed in many of the pictures and appeared to be have taken in Cook's yard and home.

Neighbors said they are in disbelief.

"People who do that kind of thing should be arrested. It doesn't happen often enough in fact. So I'm delighted he was arrested," one man said. "It's pretty rare. In fact I'm not sure I can recall anything like this."

According to the police report, Cook was a lacrosse coach at Wellesley High School.

"I can confirm that this individual has been a lacrosse volunteer. As this is a state police investigation, the District has no further comment at this time," a school spokesperson said.

Cook was ordered held on a $10,000 bail. He was ordered to avoid contact with anyone under 15 years old and must stay out of the Wellesley zip code.