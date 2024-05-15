Wegovy users may keep the weight off for 4 years, drug's maker says

BOSTON - A new analysis finds that people who use the newest weight loss drugs, specifically Wegovy, may keep the weight off for years.

Novo Nordisk, the maker of Wegovy, presented data showing that overweight or obese patients with underlying heart disease on the drug maintained an average weight loss of 10% of their body weight after four years.

About 17% of the participants in the study stopped using Wegovy due to side effects, most commonly nausea. But the scientists say once people lose about as much weight as they're going to lose, they don't tend to gain it back if they stay on the drug.