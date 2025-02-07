Weekend To Do List: Valentine's Day events and a special New Hampshire bonfire

BOSTON - It's the sweetest time of year with celebrations for Valentine's Day in Massachusetts and a special bonfire in New Hampshire!

Sweets at The Street Dessert Crawl

Grab your loved one this weekend and indulge in some of the best treats in Massachusetts with a dessert crawl in Chestnut Hill. The Street Dessert Crawl takes place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. For $10, treat yourself to tasty bites from an array of local businesses like Bridgewater Chocolate, The Half Cookie, Davio's and more, just in time for Valentine's Day. Spread the love in a delicious way, with proceeds benefiting the Newton Food Pantry.

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: The Street Chestnut Hill, 55 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill. Check-in at the cart located outside Showcase SuperLux and Davio's

Cost: $10

Click here for more information and to buy tickets

Greenway Valentine's Pop-Up Market

A Valentine's pop-up market takes over the Rose Kennedy Greenway in Boston. From the Feb. 11 through Valentine's Day, shop the perfect gift for your loved one from local brands while enjoying sweet treats. The cozy indoor market takes place each day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 11 through Friday, Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Dewey Square, Rose Kennedy Greenway, Atlantic Ave., Boston

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Fire On Main in Londonderry

Light up your Saturday night and head to New Hampshire for a special bonfire event. Fire On Main in Londonderry celebrates New England winter with fire pits, s'mores, food trucks and a DJ. The community event by 603 Brewery is perfect for the whole family. The fun starts at 3 p.m. and the bonfire is lit at sundown.

When: Saturday, Feb. 8 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 603 Brewery & Beer Hall, 42 Main St., Londonderry, NH

Cost: Free admission, items available for purchase

Click here for more information